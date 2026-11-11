Pune: FDA Suspends Licences Of Two Karachi Sweet Units After Seizing 93 Kg Of Sweets |

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, raided two Karachi sweets manufacturing units in Wanowrie on Tuesday, Nov 10, under its ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign, seizing and destroying 93 kg of suspected substandard sweets worth ₹50,860. The food licences of both units have been suspended with immediate effect for alleged violations of food safety standards.

The action was carried out by the FDA Pune Circle-1 team at M/s Maa Karachi Sweets Mart and M/s Shri Mohan Karachi Sweets Mart, both located at Jambhulkar Chowk, Wanowrie village.

At M/s Maa Karachi Sweets Mart (Survey No. 77/7), officials seized and destroyed 18 kg of motichoor laddoos worth ₹10,800 and five kg of barfi worth ₹5,000. The total seizure from the unit was 23 kg, valued at ₹15,800.

At M/s Shri Mohan Karachi Sweets Mart (Survey Nos 77/7 and 77/6), the team seized 41 kg of motichoor boondi worth ₹14,760 and 29 kg of barfi worth ₹20,300. The total quantity seized from this unit was 70 kg, valued at ₹35,060.

The sweets were suspected to be substandard or unsafe for consumption. Samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing. As the seized stock was perishable, it was destroyed on the spot following due legal procedure.

Food Safety Officers PN Chavan and PJ Jadhav conducted the operation under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner NB Khoshe and on the directions of Joint Commissioner (Food) SR Karkale.