Pune Airport To Impose ₹500 Fine For Exceeding 15-Minute Drop-Off Limit From December | AI

Pune: Motorists entering Pune airport to drop off or pick up passengers must leave the premises within 15 minutes of arrival, starting in December. Those exceeding the permitted time will face a fine of ₹500, as airport authorities prepare to enforce stricter rules to reduce congestion near the terminal.

The new system will be implemented after a month-long awareness drive in November. During this period, motorists will only receive warnings for exceeding the time limit, with no fines being imposed.

The system will be monitored through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed across the airport. These cameras will record vehicle registration numbers and capture their entry and exit timings. If a vehicle stays beyond the permitted period, the exit boom barrier will remain closed until the driver pays the ₹500 fine.

To further improve monitoring, two screens will be installed in the departure area by next week. These will display images of vehicles that exceed the permitted time, helping discourage motorists from waiting near the terminal for extended periods.

Airport officials said several motorists tend to arrive well before passengers' flights land or wait in the departure area while relatives complete check-in and security formalities. This leads to vehicles occupying space near the terminal and adds to congestion, particularly during evening peak hours.

Pune airport handles an average of 15,000 arriving and 15,000 departing passengers every day. During evening hours, private vehicles frequently line up along Airport Road and New Airport Road, adding to traffic congestion around the airport.