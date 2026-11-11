Pune: PMC Cancels November 12 Water Cut Amid Diwali Festivities | Representational Image

Pune: In a relief to residents during the ongoing Diwali festivities, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cancelled the weekly water cut scheduled for Thursday, November 12. The civic body has announced that water supply across Pune will continue as per the regular schedule, with the planned shutdown withdrawn for the day.

The decision was communicated by the PMC's Water Supply Department, with the Chief Engineer confirming that the Thursday water cut will not be implemented. The move aims to ensure uninterrupted water supply to residents during the festive period.

The PMC had introduced a citywide water shutdown every Thursday from October 15 as part of its water conservation measures, following directions from the state government to implement a minimum 10% water cut. The decision was taken amid concerns over inadequate rainfall, declining water reserves and the possibility of water scarcity in the coming months. The civic body had also restricted the use of drinking water for construction activities and vehicle washing.

Earlier, the civic administration had announced the cancellation of the November 5 water cut following the intervention of Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale. The temporary relaxation has now been extended for another Thursday to avoid inconvenience to residents during Diwali.

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However, the city's water situation remains a concern. The PMC has been allocated around 13 TMC of water for 2026-27 against its estimated requirement of 21 TMC. Of this, approximately 6.35 TMC had already been consumed, leaving 6.65 TMC for the remaining period until June 30, 2027. The allocation is also lower than the 16 TMC supplied last year.