 EY Employee's Death: Maharashtra Labour Dept Official Inspects at Firm's Pune Office
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneEY Employee's Death: Maharashtra Labour Dept Official Inspects at Firm's Pune Office

EY Employee's Death: Maharashtra Labour Dept Official Inspects at Firm's Pune Office

Anna Sebastian Perayil (26) allegedly died due to work stress four months into joining the firm in Pune. Following her death, Sebastian's mother wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani alleging that the workload and extended working hours took a toll on her daughter. The firm, however, denied the allegations.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
EY Employee's Death: Maharashtra Labour Dept Official Inspects at Firm's Pune Office | X

A Maharashtra labour department official on Monday inspected the office of Ernst & Young (EY) here on the directions of the Central government over the death of a woman chartered accountant.

Anna Sebastian Perayil (26) allegedly died due to work stress four months into joining the firm in Pune. Following her death, Sebastian's mother wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani alleging that the workload and extended working hours took a toll on her daughter. The firm, however, denied the allegations.

The Keralite, who passed her CA exams in 2023, died in July.

Additional labour commissioner Shailendra Pol said, "As per the directions from the Central government, an inspection was conducted today to assess the working conditions and factual situation at the EY Pune office." A government labour officer visited the office for the inspection, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka
Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Security Tightened In Union Territory Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of Polling; Visuals Surface
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Security Tightened In Union Territory Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of Polling; Visuals Surface
Faith & Fitness: Meet Vijay Rajvaidya, Who Shares His Travel Experience Of Walking Through The Rann Of Kutch
Faith & Fitness: Meet Vijay Rajvaidya, Who Shares His Travel Experience Of Walking Through The Rann Of Kutch
Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station
Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station
Read Also
'Pune-Antarctica-Pune Underground Route': Vasant More's Sarcastic Tweet After PMC Truck Falls Into...
article-image

Dept seeks information from EY

"We requested details about the company's policies regarding office operations, employee welfare, and handling of extra working hours, including compensation to employees. The company has to furnish this information within seven days," Pol said.

"We reviewed the victim's appointment letter, including its terms and conditions. From the appointment letter, it was determined that she (her job profile) does not fall under the legal definition of 'labour'," he said.

However, since Sebastian was an employee, the matter must be addressed from the perspective of employee welfare and well-being, the official said.

"Once the firm furnishes the details requested, a report will be sent to the Central authorities, who will then determine the next course of action," he said.

Union Minister for Labour Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that the matter is being probed. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naming Pune Airport After Sant Tukaram Gets Mixed Reactions; Netizens Ask, 'Why Not Bajirao Peshwa...

Naming Pune Airport After Sant Tukaram Gets Mixed Reactions; Netizens Ask, 'Why Not Bajirao Peshwa...

EY Employee's Death: Maharashtra Labour Dept Official Inspects at Firm's Pune Office

EY Employee's Death: Maharashtra Labour Dept Official Inspects at Firm's Pune Office

Poor Street Lighting In Pune Triggers Social Media Outrage: 'No One Cares About Public Convenience'

Poor Street Lighting In Pune Triggers Social Media Outrage: 'No One Cares About Public Convenience'

Pune: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Hails Huge Number Of Responses Received By Waqf Bill JPC, Says...

Pune: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Hails Huge Number Of Responses Received By Waqf Bill JPC, Says...

VIDEO: After President Murmu's Complaint, Pune Civic Body Begins Patchwork on Pothole-Ridden Roads...

VIDEO: After President Murmu's Complaint, Pune Civic Body Begins Patchwork on Pothole-Ridden Roads...