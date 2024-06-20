 Explore Pune This Weekend: Heritage Walks, Fort Treks And More
Explore Pune This Weekend: Heritage Walks, Fort Treks And More

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to be in for weekends, and this week is no exception

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to be in for weekends, and this week is no exception. With a variety of heritage walks and treks planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend by exploring the rich history and natural beauty Pune has to offer.

1. Young INTACH Walk and Talk Session: Scheduled for 9:30am on Saturday, this event is designed for school and college students, their teachers, and heritage enthusiasts. Participants will enjoy a curated walk through the Maharshi Karve Museum, followed by an insightful talk led by Mahesh Bangad.

2. Sadashiv Peth Heritage Walk: Explore the quintessential part of Pune with a walk through the lanes of Sadashiv Peth, visiting old wadas, temples, and landmarks that have become hidden amidst the modern city. Discover many lesser-known sites that testify to Pune's rich cultural, social, and political history and heritage.

3. Parvati Hill Heritage Walk: Immerse yourself in the rich history of Parvati Hill and its magnificent temple complex while listening to captivating stories from the times of the Peshwas. This walk includes a guided tour of the temple sites. After the walk, you can further explore the museum located on the hill, offering deeper insights into the area's historical significance.

4. Visapur Fort Trek: Located near Lonavala, Visapur Fort is steeped in rich history. The trek is set to begin at 8:30am on Sunday from Malavli. While the trek is relatively easy, it's important to follow the instructions provided by your guides, especially as the path can become slippery during the rainy season.

