Pune: AAP Protests Against NEET Row, Demands High-Level Probe | Sourced

The Pune unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Wednesday in front of the Collector's Office against the alleged NEET scam, demanding strict and immediate action against those responsible.

Sudarshan Jagdale, Pune City President, AAP, said, "The NEET scam perpetrated by wealthy individuals for selfish reasons is unfair to honest students. The notion that doctors are akin to gods was prevalent until now, but such scams threaten to undermine this. This matter should be thoroughly investigated at a high level."

Ajit Phatke Patil, Working President, Aam Aadmi Party, Maharashtra State, stated, "Incidents of exam scams are increasing, causing unnecessary hardship to students who are studying honestly. Both the central and state governments must address issues related to paper leaks and exam malpractices by enacting stringent laws to punish those involved."

The NEET examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in high courts and the Supreme Court.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

(With PTI inputs)