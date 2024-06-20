Pune: A video of a couple performing a risky stunt is going viral on social media. Filmed from an unattended building near Pune's Swami Narayan Temple, it shows a girl hanging from the terrace and holding the boy's hand. It shows her posing on camera while indulging in the life-threatening stunt, which is recorded from the roof top of the building next to a busy road.

Viral Video: Pune Girl Hung From Building's Terrace For Reel Near Swami Narayan Temple, Faces Massive Backlash For Foolish Stunt#Viral #Pune #Reel #Stunt pic.twitter.com/xjMGMcnVzp — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 20, 2024

About two friends of the couple shot the reel, which posed a potential risk of the girl's life. While the boy stood leaning from the terrace and his friend capturing the scene on camera, the girl was seen hanging with least grip. She only held the partner's hand while filming the risky scene.

The footage opened showing the Pune girl stepping down to the other side of the structure and releasing herself almost into the air. Both fearlessly or foolishly, the girl was seen smiling during the stunt. It wasn't clear whether the couple was shooting a short film or a social media reel, however, their dangerous scene didn't seem to have protection and necessary safety arrangements at place.

Netizens condemn reel attempt

As the video surfaced online, it has received backlash over the foolish attempt which could have claimed the girl's life over any negligence. "God knows what is going wrong with the teen crowd..." said internet users while condemning this reel. People termed it "Crazy" and asked police to take action against the concerning reel.

Punekars doing life threatening stunt just to create reel. God knows what is going wrong with the teen crowd of Pune.

India is definitely not for beginners

pic.twitter.com/5VEJg9XR1D — Radhika Bajaj (@radhika_bajaj) June 20, 2024

Celebs react

What’s wrong with these people??? Common sense is genuinely not common anymore. https://t.co/0mn5G7NgAq — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2024

People are ready to risk life for reels 🥲🚶 https://t.co/WsVNIOf7pi — தோழர் ஆதி (@RjAadhi2point0) June 19, 2024

reels ne barbad karke rakh diya hai… mazak samajh rahe hai, haath chuta tho kitni zindagi khatam hogi, kharab hogi aur barbad hogi pata bhi hai in namunon ko… — Sudhir Kothari (@sudhirkothari03) June 19, 2024

Cricket Analyst Aakash Chopra also reacted to the video and wrote on X, "What’s wrong with these people??? Common sense is genuinely not common anymore." Tamil filmmaker and screenwriter Adi commented on the video by dropping a tear-drop emoji, as he said, "People are ready to risk life for reels..." Trade analyst Sudhir Kothari, meanwhile, added to the replies, and wrote, "Reels ne barbad karke rakh diya hai (reels have ruined things)."