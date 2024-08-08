Explore Pune This Weekend (August 10 & 11): Freedom Heritage Walk, Evening Of Ghazals And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to spend a weekend, and this one is no exception. With a variety of events and heritage walks planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend by exploring all that the city has to offer.

1. Freedom Heritage Walk: Ahead of Independence Day, Pune Heritage Walks (PHW) has organised a special Freedom Heritage Walk in the city. Participants will have the opportunity to hear stories of Pune's unsung freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence. The walk includes visits to historically significant sites such as Bhau Rangari Wada, Gadgil Wada, Lokmanya Tilak Wada, and more.

2. Visit Pataleshwar Caves: Dating back to the 8th century CE, the Pataleshwar Caves in Pune are over 1,000 years old. Once located outside the city in the village of Bhamburda, these ancient caves are now a historic treasure within Pune. Known by various names, the caves boast unique carvings, including depictions of ancient Indian games. Experience the rich history and intricate artistry of the Pataleshwar Caves on a guided tour by Ayan Heritage Walks.

3. Shaam-e-Bashar: Head to Nagarik Commune in Baner this Saturday for an enchanting evening of ghazals. Performers Simran Khurana, Kartik, and Yashasvi Gupta will weave a mesmerising blend of music and poetry, creating a soulful symphony that captivates and delights. Whether you’re a devoted fan or new to the charm of ghazals, this event promises an unforgettable experience. P.S. The dress code is ethnic attire.

4. Camp Photo Walk: Join Manngadhant this Sunday for a photo walk-cum-city exploration in Pune's Camp area. Dive into the rich aesthetics of old Pune, discover historic houses, and bustling markets, and hear heartwarming stories from locals. This event is not just about capturing moments but also about making new friends and connecting with fellow enthusiasts. It's a unique opportunity to explore your surroundings, share stories, and open up to new experiences. Don't miss out on this chance to discover Pune through a new lens and forge meaningful connections.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions