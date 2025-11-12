 Exercise Maru Jwala: Indian Army And Air Force Conduct Coordinated Airborne Operations
Operational excellence was witnessed by Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, who complimented the Airborne Forces, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, and Indian Air Force for their high state of operational readiness.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
In a spectacular display of jointmanship and mission-ready synergy, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force executed a coordinated airborne exercise as part of Exercise Maru Jwala in support of Sudarshan Chakra Corps operations under Southern Command as part of the Integrated Tri-Services exercise Trishul.

The impressive demonstration of precision, coordination, and operational excellence was witnessed by Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, who complimented the Airborne Forces, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, and Indian Air Force for their high state of operational readiness.

"This Maru Jwala exercise was actually the final phase of the operations over the last two months. This means that for two months, the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of the Southern Command, which is a strike corps, has been training diligently here," Seth said.

"Its main unit is the Shahbaz Division, which is a rapid unit. It is also included in this exercise. In addition, the Southern Command's Aviation Brigade, EW Brigade, and Para-SF (Special Forces) Battalion. The success achieved by all of them together over the last two months, the fruits of which you all saw this morning under Maru Jwala...The pathfinders are from the 7th Para Battalion and the Airborne Battalion, and they are the final-stage strategic force...," he added.

Seth also praised the dedication and preparedness of the troops, noting the integration of modern equipment into future operations.

