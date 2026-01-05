Relief For Pune Commuters: 90% Of SPPU Chowk Flyover Ready; Baner Stretch To Open This Month, Pashan By Feb |

Pune: The work on Pune's double-decker flyover has entered its final stage. The first phase of this project was launched in August 2025. The second phase was supposed to start by January 15; however, the work was delayed for some reason. The administration has now stated that the work will be completed soon. Once this flyover is operational, traffic congestion in the Shivaji Nagar, Aundh, Baner, and Pashan areas will be significantly reduced.

The Aundh-Shivaji Nagar area is considered one of the most congested areas in Pune. The first phase, which started in August, has already significantly reduced congestion on this route. However, since the remaining work towards Baner and Pashan is yet to be completed, the administration is trying to complete it quickly. Once this work is finished, the traffic congestion problem for commuters in Pune will be largely resolved.

The work on the double-decker flyover at SPPU (University) Chowk is currently 90 per cent complete. Efforts are underway to complete the remaining two phases as soon as possible and open the flyover to traffic. This will help alleviate traffic congestion at University Chowk and on the Ganeshkhind road. The second phase of this project, the section towards Baner, is likely to be completed by the end of January, and the section towards Pashan will be completed by the end of February.

Proposed Route

This double-decker flyover has been constructed in a design that integrates road traffic and the metro line. This will provide a dual benefit to the citizens of this area. The two-lane up-ramps coming from Aundh and Baner merge into a three-lane double-decker bridge shared with the metro.

Traffic going from Shivaji Nagar towards Baner and Pashan will use a three-lane up-ramp, which will further divide into two-lane down-ramps on both sides. This entire flyover is approximately 1.7 km long, with the Aundh-Shivajinagar stretch being 1.3 km long.

According to officials, the asphalt paving work on the Shivajinagar to Baner route has been completed. The route will be opened to traffic as soon as the remaining work on the ramps is finished.

Currently, it takes about 45 minutes to travel through the University Chowk during peak hours. Therefore, citizens are demanding that the remaining work be completed quickly so that the route can be opened. After this flyover is opened, traffic congestion in the square and the surrounding metro area will be significantly reduced.