EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Explains Importance Of BRTS For Pimpri-Chinchwad | Video Screengrab

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh explained the importance of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) routes in the city despite growing opposition.

Watch Video:

Currently, Pimpri-Chinchwad has five operational BRTS routes: Nigdi–Dapodi, Dighi–Alandi, Sangavi–Kiwale, Kalewadi–Chikhali and Nashik Phata–Wakad.

When asked if there was a possibility of dismantling the BRTS lanes, as done in Pune City, to allow more space for surging vehicular traffic, Singh said, "I would not want to second-guess on behalf of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as to why they removed the BRTS routes. Probably, they have taken the right decision as far as Pune City is concerned. However, as far as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is concerned, the kind of planned development that the city has, we must very much carry forward with BRTS."

"People entering the BRTS is a reflection of the fact that the bus frequency is not good. If you look at Nigdi–Dapodi, the bus frequency is almost three minutes, so very rarely do people enter the route. On the other hand, if you look at Chikhali to Kalewadi, the bus frequency is about 20–30 minutes, which gives a chance for the people to ingress. We are closely coordinating with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML). 1,000 new buses are being purchased, and this will result in high frequency. Once the frequency increases, the ingression will stop. Secondly, we are also setting up CCTV cameras in BRTS routes, which will automatically start penalising the violators," he added.

Singh explained that the PMPML data shows that nearly 22% of the 11 lakh daily passengers in the Pune Metropolitan Region use BRTS corridors in the PCMC area, making it one of the most efficient and widely used mass transit systems in the city. As per estimates, around 96 per cent of Pimpri-Chinchwad’s population lives within 500 metres of a bus stop. The BRTS, with its dedicated lanes and frequency of 1.5 to 6 minutes during peak hours, offers faster commutes and helps reduce road congestion by moving more people in less space, he added.

“In the Nigdi–Dapodi corridor, just 15% of road space used by BRTS carries 5,600 people per hour. In contrast, over 50% of the space used by mixed traffic carries only about 7,200. That’s the efficiency BRTS brings," Singh explained, adding, "We need to make public transport better. We need to improve the frequency of the buses."