 Pune Crime: Truck Rams Scooty At Gangadham Chowk, Woman Killed, Man Injured; Shocking CCTV Footage Emerges
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
In yet another road accident, a woman died on the spot while a man was injured after a truck hit their scooty from behind near Gangadham Chowk in Bibwewadi around 7 am on Tuesday.

The duo was heading towards Upper Bibwewadi when the incident occurred. CCTV footage of the accident shows the truck knocking them down from behind. Following the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot and rushed the injured man to the hospital.

Raj Kumar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5), said, "Today around 11:15 am at Gangadham Chowk within the limits of Market Yard Police Station, a truck (number MH 14 AS 8852) hit a two-wheeler which was driven by Jagdish Pannalal Soni (61), with a woman, Deepali Yuvraj Soni (29, deceased), sitting behind him, from the back."

"The woman, Deepali Soni, died on the spot, and Jagdish, injured brutally, was sent to Spiral Hospital, Gangadham Chowk, for treatment. His condition is stable. The accused driver has been identified as Shaukat Ali Papalal Kulkundi (51), a resident of Bhavani Peth. Kulkundi has been arrested and sent for a medical examination," he added.

The truck has been seized and police are registering a case under BNS Section 105 (IPC 304).

"We are taking appropriate action in coordination with the traffic police and the municipal corporation to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," said Shinde.

In May, a tragic incident occurred on DP Road where a 12-year-old boy, riding pillion with his mother on a scooty, died after a car struck them from behind.

Earlier this year, two college students were killed instantly in Hinjawadi, Pune, when a cement mixer truck lost control and overturned, falling onto their scooter as they were passing through a junction.

