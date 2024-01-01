'Drunk Driver' Arrested For Killing 2 On Pune-Nashik Highway | Representational Image: Pixabay

In a tragic incident suspected to involve drunk driving, a speeding car collided with two men standing by the roadside along the Pune-Nashik Highway in Chakan. The vehicle then crashed into an eatery's shed, causing its demolition during the early hours of Saturday.

The driver of the car, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and another passenger were also injured in the accident.

At approximately 12:30am on Saturday, the collision occurred on the Pune-Nashik Highway at Waki Phata.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Yogesh Vasant Kad (47), a resident of Santosh Nagar in Waki Budruk, who owned a roadside eatery at Waki Phata, and Vivek Chhetri (25), originally from Nepal and employed as a cook at the eatery. The car driver, Ashok Shamrao Kadam (36), has been arrested following the incident, along with his co-passenger Santosh Sakharam Ghode (39), who also sustained injuries in the crash.

Initial investigations suggest that Kadam was driving under the influence of alcohol. Blood samples have been collected for medical testing to confirm this suspicion. He was taken into custody after the accident.