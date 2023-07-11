 DRDO Scientist Pradeep Kurulkar Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women, Reveals ATS Chargesheet
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDRDO Scientist Pradeep Kurulkar Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women, Reveals ATS Chargesheet

DRDO Scientist Pradeep Kurulkar Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women, Reveals ATS Chargesheet

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Kurulkar manipulated the two women by offering them employment opportunities within the DRDO.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
DRDO Scientist Espionage Case | File

The State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a chargesheet against Pradeep Kurulkar, a senior scientist of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Shocking revelations have emerged from the chargesheet, accusing Kurulkar of allegedly sexually assaulting two women by promising them DRDO jobs. The document, consisting of 1,837 pages, was recently submitted to Special Judge VR Kachre's court.

Accusations and Evidence

The chargesheet includes a copy of Kurulkar's social media conversation with Pakistani spy Zara Dasgupta, where discussions regarding Agni, BrahMos, and Rustam missiles took place.

Read Also
After DRDO Scientist, MEA Staffer Honey-Trapped By Pakistani Spy; Shared G-20 Details On WhatsApp
article-image

Exploitation and Investigation

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Kurulkar manipulated the two women by offering them employment opportunities within the DRDO. The ATS team interrogated the victims and recorded their statements. It was revealed that Kurulkar had summoned the women to the DRDO restrooms for undisclosed purposes. These findings were documented in the chargesheet submitted by the ATS to the court.

Legal Proceedings

Pradeep Kurulkar has been arrested in connection with the allegations against him. The chargesheet provides compelling evidence against him, including the social media interactions with the Pakistani intelligence agent Zara and testimonies of the two victims. The court will review the chargesheet and the evidence presented during the trial.

Read Also
DRDO Scientist Espionage Case: ATS Chargesheet Says Kurulkar Was Attracted To Pakistani Spy, Shared...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pune: ICAI To Host Tax Clinic On July 13 & 14 To Assist With ITR Filing

Pune: ICAI To Host Tax Clinic On July 13 & 14 To Assist With ITR Filing

Important Meeting To Discuss Mathadi-Related Issues At Auto Cluster In Chinchwad Tomorrow

Important Meeting To Discuss Mathadi-Related Issues At Auto Cluster In Chinchwad Tomorrow

DRDO Scientist Pradeep Kurulkar Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women, Reveals ATS Chargesheet

DRDO Scientist Pradeep Kurulkar Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women, Reveals ATS Chargesheet

Pune BJP Youth Wing Member Writes To Fadnavis On 'Insecurity' Among Party Workers On NCP Faction...

Pune BJP Youth Wing Member Writes To Fadnavis On 'Insecurity' Among Party Workers On NCP Faction...

Pune: 3 Mentally Challenged Women Sexually Assaulted By Labourer In Care Center

Pune: 3 Mentally Challenged Women Sexually Assaulted By Labourer In Care Center