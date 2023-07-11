DRDO Scientist Pradeep Kurulkar Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women, Reveals ATS Chargesheet

DRDO Scientist Espionage Case | File

The State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a chargesheet against Pradeep Kurulkar, a senior scientist of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Shocking revelations have emerged from the chargesheet, accusing Kurulkar of allegedly sexually assaulting two women by promising them DRDO jobs. The document, consisting of 1,837 pages, was recently submitted to Special Judge VR Kachre's court.

Accusations and Evidence

The chargesheet includes a copy of Kurulkar's social media conversation with Pakistani spy Zara Dasgupta, where discussions regarding Agni, BrahMos, and Rustam missiles took place.

Exploitation and Investigation

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Kurulkar manipulated the two women by offering them employment opportunities within the DRDO. The ATS team interrogated the victims and recorded their statements. It was revealed that Kurulkar had summoned the women to the DRDO restrooms for undisclosed purposes. These findings were documented in the chargesheet submitted by the ATS to the court.

Legal Proceedings

Pradeep Kurulkar has been arrested in connection with the allegations against him. The chargesheet provides compelling evidence against him, including the social media interactions with the Pakistani intelligence agent Zara and testimonies of the two victims. The court will review the chargesheet and the evidence presented during the trial.