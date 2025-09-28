Dhule: CM Fadnavis Honours Dr Prakash Amte With Dajisaheb Rohidas Patil Award For Tribal Work |

Dr Prakash Amte worked to bring about a big change in the lives of tribals through experimentation in the fields of health, education, agriculture, water conservation, awakening their self-respect and inspiring them to live with self-respect. Therefore, the award named after the late Dajisaheb Rohidas Patil, who dedicated his life to public service, has increased the stature of this award, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Greetings on the first anniversary of Loknete, former Minister Rohidas Patil and Loknete Dajisaheb Rohidas Patil Janseva Puraskar by Chief Minister Fadnavis. The awardee, senior social worker Padma Shri Dr Prakash Amte, was presented at a program this afternoon.

He was speaking at the time. On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore, Dr Shobha Bachhav, Mandakini Amte, Lata Patil, former MLA Kunal Patil, Loknete Rohidas Patil, Chairman of Social Gratitude Trust Vinay Patil, etc. were present.

Fadnavis said Baba Amte did a great job for leprosy patients and the tribal community. Through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he spread the idea of unity across the country. A Lok Biradari project was started in Hemalakasa, where there was no road. Mandakini Amte also supported Dr Prakash Amte for the work on this project. The third generation of the Amte family is working on these projects. Dr Amte has continued this project continuously despite many difficulties, and he wishes that it will continue in the future.

Responding to the felicitation, Dr Prakash Amte said that Baba Amte created self-respect in the minds of lepers by serving them. His work reached the world. After realising the importance of his work, we both brothers decided to take the work of Anandavan forward. From there, the idea of the Lok Biradari project came forward. This work progressed with the cooperation and trust of the people.

Today, the youth of this area have progressed in the fields of engineering and medicine. He said that this public service work has been going on for the last 52 years.

In the introduction of the program, Kunal Patil said that this award was started to inspire citizens to do social service through the work of the Late Rohidas Patil. A souvenir based on the work of Late Rohidas Patil was released by Chief Minister Shri. Fadnavis.

Dajisaheb constantly kept the idea of the development of Khandesh in mind and fought for it. Stating that the work of fulfilling his dream is being done through the state government, the Chief Minister said that projects like Sulwade-Jamphal will completely transform Dhule taluka in the coming time.

The Central Government has approved funds for the Manmad-Indore railway project. Six national highways and the Manmad-Indore railway will give impetus to the overall development of Dhule in the coming time. Along with informing Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state, a request has been made to create a protection corridor in the state. One of the corridors is Nashik and Dhule.

This will provide a large amount of work to the youth of Dhule. Along with Dhule, investment is also coming in Nandurbar. Investment of Rs 15 to 20 thousand crores is coming in this area. The state government will stand strong to bring industrial importance to all the districts of North Maharashtra, assured Mr Fadnavis. Speaking on this occasion, Vijayvargiya praised the diverse and inspiring work of Rohidas Patil. He said that starting an award for social service in his memory is a commendable matter.

MLA Amarishbhai Patel, MLA Satyajit Tambe, MLA Kashiram Pawra, MLA Dilip Borse, MLA Manjulatai Gavit, MLA Anup Agarwal, former minister Dr Subhash Bhamre, former speaker of the Legislative Assembly Arunbhai Gujrathi and citizens were present in large numbers at this program.