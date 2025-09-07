 Dharashiv: Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji College, Umarga, Signs MoU With ENSIN To Boost Entrepreneurship
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Dharashiv: Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji College, Umarga, Signs MoU With ENSIN To Boost Entrepreneurship | Sourced

Dharashiv: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji College, Umarga, in Dharashiv District, and ENSIN Entrepreneurship, Startup and Innovation Forum, Pune, to facilitate entrepreneurship and develop the local startup ecosystem. Principal of the college Dr Sanjay Aswale, ENSIN director Sanjay Jagtap and coordinator Ishwar Mungle signed the MoU.

Dr Aswale said that the MoU is the first step towards developing the startup ecosystem in Umarga and giving momentum to industrialisation.

Vice principal Dr Ptale, centre chief Dr Ashok Padampalle, IQAC chief Dr V D Deverkar, chemistry department head Dr V S Suryawanshi, career katta coordinator Dr S P Pasarkalle, Dr S T Todkar and others were present.

Under the MoU, both the institutions will provide strong support to the new industrialists in the fields of training, guidance, availability in the cooperative sector, technical assistance, distribution of the resources, pre-incubation and incubation services, assistance to get funds, networking and industrial support. This initiative will help the rural youth establish strong and progressive startups. The MoU is a pathfinder for developing a local and regional startup ecosystem, which will provide direction, encouragement and assistance to the young entrepreneurs, Dr Jagtap and Dr Aswale said. 

