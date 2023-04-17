COVID-19: Pune district reports 762 active cases; 6087 in state | PTI

The Pune district reported 762 active COVID-19 cases on Monday while Maharashtra reported 6,087 active cases.

Pune comes under the districts with high active cases along with Mumbai (1,699 cases) Thane (1,021 cases) and Nagpur (867 cases).

The area under the Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 58 COVID-19 cases today while the area under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 14 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 505 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, a health official said.

It took the tally to 81,56,344 and the toll to 1,48,479, he added.