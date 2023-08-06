Concerns Of Cooperative Societies : Pune Delegation Meets Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil |

A delegation from the Pune District Federation, consisting of prominent members Vinayakrao Tambe, Shyamrao Hulawale, Shahaji Ranawade, Yatinkumar Hule, and Nitin Patil, convened with Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil to present their concerns regarding various cooperative societies. The meeting began cordially as the federation members congratulated the minister on his recent appointment.

During the meeting, the delegates discussed several pressing issues faced by cooperative societies within the district.

The Minister assured the delegates of his commitment to resolving the issues raised promptly. The minister stated that he would arrange a meeting with the concerned officials to address the challenges faced by cooperative societies in the Pune district.

