 Concerns Of Cooperative Societies : Pune Delegation Meets Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneConcerns Of Cooperative Societies : Pune Delegation Meets Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil

Concerns Of Cooperative Societies : Pune Delegation Meets Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil

During the meeting, the delegates discussed several pressing issues faced by cooperative societies within the district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Concerns Of Cooperative Societies : Pune Delegation Meets Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil |

A delegation from the Pune District Federation, consisting of prominent members Vinayakrao Tambe, Shyamrao Hulawale, Shahaji Ranawade, Yatinkumar Hule, and Nitin Patil, convened with Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil to present their concerns regarding various cooperative societies. The meeting began cordially as the federation members congratulated the minister on his recent appointment.

During the meeting, the delegates discussed several pressing issues faced by cooperative societies within the district.

The Minister assured the delegates of his commitment to resolving the issues raised promptly. The minister stated that he would arrange a meeting with the concerned officials to address the challenges faced by cooperative societies in the Pune district.

Read Also
WATCH: Amit Shah Shares Stage With Ajit Pawar In Pune, Says 'He Is At The Right Place After Long...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Concerns Of Cooperative Societies : Pune Delegation Meets Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil

Concerns Of Cooperative Societies : Pune Delegation Meets Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil

Pune: DPIL To Construct Statue Of PM Modi Taller Than Statue Of Unity In Lavasa

Pune: DPIL To Construct Statue Of PM Modi Taller Than Statue Of Unity In Lavasa

Pune Airport Customs Seize Gold Paste And Chains Worth Rs. 12.35 Lakh Concealed In Passenger's...

Pune Airport Customs Seize Gold Paste And Chains Worth Rs. 12.35 Lakh Concealed In Passenger's...

Pune: Elderly Woman Faces Legal Action For Spreading Human Bomb Rumors at Pune Airport

Pune: Elderly Woman Faces Legal Action For Spreading Human Bomb Rumors at Pune Airport

Housing Society Voter Registration Campaign: Over 20,000 New Voters Registered In Pune District's...

Housing Society Voter Registration Campaign: Over 20,000 New Voters Registered In Pune District's...