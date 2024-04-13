Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

"The Indian Constitution is so rigid that no one can change it, but it can be amended to include provisions related to education, reservation, and law. Hence, we all should work together to preserve the Constitution given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar," opined Chandrakant Khaire, former MP and Mahavikas Aghadi candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of the 133rd Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Mahotsav, organized by all political parties on Thursday. Adv. Ramesh Khandagale presided over the event. Chief coordinator Gautam Landge delivered an introductory speech, and former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele delivered the welcome address.

Khaire stated, "Dr. Ambedkar has given us a constitution that cannot be changed. The constitution has provided equal opportunities to everyone in the field of education, leading to progress for people from downtrodden communities." He emphasized the significance of the land, as Dr. Ambedkar had visited it. Khaire assured that the issue of Bungalow No. 9 in the Cantonment area, where Dr. Ambedkar had stayed, which has been pending for several years, will be resolved.