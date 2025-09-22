Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Celebrate DJ-Free Navratri, DCP Pankaj Atulkar Appeals For Peaceful Festivities | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated DJ-free Ganesh Utsav for the first time. People have appreciated the DJ-free Ganesh festival. The ministers and people’s representatives had also demanded it. Similarly, the high court has prescribed the sound decibel limit, and the Waluj Mahanagar limit has been fixed at 75 decibels. Hence, people should celebrate the DJ-free Navratri festival and cooperate with the administration,” appealed DCP Pankaj Atulkar.

He was speaking during the meeting related to the Navratri festival organised by the Waluj MIDC police station at Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) Hall on Friday. ACP Sanjay Sanap, PI Rameshwar Gade, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) officer Komal Bodre and others were present. Atulkar conveyed wishes for the festival and appealed to them to celebrate the festival peacefully.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) officer Komal Bodre informed the people about the necessary suggestions, safety measures and legal aspects while celebrating the Navratri festival.

Panchayat Samiti members Deepak Badhe, Ganesh Hiwale, Jayashree Ghadge, and Nanda Rajput made suggestions and expressed their views. API Sushma Pawar conducted the proceedings of the function.

API Sanjay Geete, PSI Shaikh Saleem, Babasaheb Kakade, Balasaheb Andhale, Yogesh Shelke, Arun Ugale, Abasaheb Falke, Sacchin Bhadarge and others took efforts for the success of the meeting. Residents Avchit More, Nitin Jadhav, Manohar Saner, Adhik Patil, Prabhakar Badhe, Alka Daud, Jayashree Patil, Surekha Mane, Rekha Kale, Meena Uskewad, Jaya Pawar, Nagesh Kothare and others were present.