 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seismometer For Jayakwadi Dam To Take 3-4 Months
An official had earlier said the seismometer, piezometer (instrument for measuring the pressure of a liquid or gas), earth pressure cell (instrument to monitor radial and tangential stress), slope meter (slope measuring instrument) at Jayakwadi Dam are out of order since 2017.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Jayakwadi Dam Left Canal Overhaul Set To Cost Rs 3,300 Crore, Boost Capacity By 1100 Cusecs |

The tender process to buy a seismometer for Jayakwadi Dam will start in three to four months, an irrigation official said on Friday. Incidentally, tremors were felt in Nanded and Hingoli districts near here a day earlier, though there was no loss of life or property.

"The seismometer installed at Jayakwadi Dam after the Killari earthquake of 1993 had a range of 10,000 kilometres and has measured earthquakes in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal. However, the instrument is old and beyond repair. Discussions are ongoing with MERI (Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute), Nasik to procure a new one which will be automated," the irrigation official said.

article-image

"The instrument will be procured on MERI's recommendation. The process is expected to reach the tendering stage in three to four months," he added.

