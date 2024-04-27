Aurangabad: Over 50 Nomination Forms Received for Lok Sabha Election, 7 Disqualified After Scrutiny | ANI

As many as 51 candidates had submitted nomination forms for the Lok Sabha – 2024 election from Aurangabad constituency. After the scrutiny of the forms on Friday, 7 forms were disqualified, informed the district collector and returning officer Dilip Swami. Hence, only 44 candidates have remained in the fray of the contest now. However, the real picture of the contest will be clear on Monday.

The scrutiny of the forms were done on Friday on the basis of the norms prescribed by the Election Commission of India. The forms were rejected as the candidates had not mentioned the names of the proposers. A candidate, who belongs to any registered political parties or independent, has to give names of 10 proposers in the form, but the seven candidates had given less names and hence their forms were disqualified. The remaining 44 candidates in the fray are from four regional parties, one national party and 39 are independent.

Last date to withdraw

The last day of withdrawal of the nomination is April 29 till 3pm, and the picture of the contest in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency will be clear after the candidates’ withdrawal. Considering the number of candidates, three voting machines will be required at each polling booth.

The candidates whose forms have been rejected are Nanda Subhash Mukey (Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party), Shriram Bansilal Jadhav (Jai Sevalal Bahujan Vikas Party), Ranjan Ganesh Salve (Insaniyat Party), Shaikh Samir Shaikh Shafiq (Social Democratic Party of India), Suresh Dhondu Chaudhary (Independent), Sachin Ramnath Mandlik (Ind.) and Ramnath Piraji Mandlik (Ind.).