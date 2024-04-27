Imtiaz Jaleel to Naseem Khan in Aurangabad: Kick Congress, Join Us or Be Reduced to 'Arranging Chairs' |

Jumping to fish in troubled waters, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday called upon state Congress Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan to dump his party and throw his lot with the Hyderabad-based outfit in chhtarapati Sambhajinagar.

State AIMIM President and MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel wondered "why Khan has quit only as Star Campaigner and from the Congress Campaign Committee. "Ideally, you should have resigned from the party that simply wants Muslim votes, but not their leadership. These parties will do nothing for the Dalits and Muslims, but we are ready for you," said Jaleel, making an open offer to Khan.

"Arifbhai, why don't you contest the election on an AIMIM ticket which we are ready to offer you in Mumbai... Even if we have already declared our candidate, I guarantee you that we shall drop him and field you from anywhere," declared Jaleel, hoping to lure Khan. On his part, Khan guardedly said, "I cannot comment on any offers by any political parties at this juncture... I am very much a part of the Congress."

'Display guts and grab AIMIM opportunity'

Jaleel urged Khan to "display guts and grab the AIMIM opportunity, and kick the Congress (laat maro)" to contest the LS elections from Mumbai. "This could be a big game-changer for you... Take it and join us. No need to remain in a party that has no respect or dignity for a person of our stature," said Jaleel.

He warned Khan that if he missed this chance, then he would be reduced to "arranging chairs" in the Congress and a pre-decided coterie will sit in power, disregarding the Muslims and Dalits. The AIMIM has started courting Khan after he rattled the Congress-Maha Vikas Aghadi by quitting his election-related responsibilities after the allies failed to field even a single Muslim candidate in the state for the 2024 LS polls