 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Constable Recruitment Begins; 12,000 Candidates Compete For 203 Posts
The city police commissionerate has initiated recruitment for 150 constable posts at the IRB/State Reserve Police Force Ground. A total of 7,693 candidates have applied. Two deputy commissioners of police, five assistant commissioners of police and 357 police personnel have been deployed for the process

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Constable Recruitment Begins; 12,000 Candidates Compete For 203 Posts | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recruitment process for police constables in the city and rural police forces began on Wednesday, with 12,000 candidates participating for 203 posts across both forces.

On the second day of recruitment, on Thursday, highly qualified candidates, including those holding BE, BTech, MBA, and LLB degrees, participated in the selection process.

The city police commissionerate has initiated recruitment for 150 constable posts at the IRB/State Reserve Police Force Ground. A total of 7,693 candidates have applied. Two deputy commissioners of police, five assistant commissioners of police and 357 police personnel have been deployed for the process.

On Wednesday, 1,000 candidates were called, of whom 701 were present, and 201 were absent. As many as 94 candidates were disqualified after chest and height measurements. The physical test process of the remaining 607 candidates was conducted.

Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sharmishtha Gharge and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vasundhara Borgaonkar reviewed the process. Bus services were arranged from the Cidco and Central Bus Stands, as well as the Railway Station, starting at 4.30am for candidates arriving from other places. Residential facilities were provided at Ramchandra Hall and MIT College on Beed Bypass Road.

Meanwhile, recruitment for 53 posts, including 49 constables and four bandsmen, is underway at the rural police force headquarters.

Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Gautam Patare were present during the process. The recruitment is being conducted under CCTV surveillance.

A total of 246 candidates from Buldhana, 123 from Parbhani, 138 from Nashik and other places have come for the recruitment. Residential facilities have been provided at Kailash Shilp Hall of the Rural Police.

