Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIT Hospital Secures NABH Accreditation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIT Hospital has been accredited by the prestigious National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). This accreditation is an official recognition of the hospital’s excellence in medical services, patient-centric approach and high-quality management standards.

MIT Hospital was established with the aim of providing high-quality healthcare at affordable rates to the general public. Since its inception, the hospital management has prioritised public service, medical ethics and quality healthcare — values that remain central to its mission of serving society with pride.

Dr Sunil Deshpande, Director of MIT Hospital, stated that the hospital has always focused on continuous improvement in the quality of its services. He emphasised that the NABH accreditation is not merely a professional requirement but a strong commitment to maintaining the highest standards of healthcare excellence.

Munish Sharma, Director General of MIT Institute, remarked that MIT Hospital is not driven purely by commercial motives. Instead, it stands as a healthcare institution rooted in patient satisfaction, transparency and ethical medical practices. He added that the hospital’s mission is to ensure dignity, privacy and quality service for every patient.

Yadhmyavir Kawade, Founder President of GS Mandal, expressed that MIT Hospital remains committed to improving quality at every level of healthcare and management. He assured that the hospital will continue to deliver trustworthy, transparent, and dedicated healthcare services to society in the years ahead.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic presence of all doctors, nursing staff, and hospital employees.