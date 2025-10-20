Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Markets Flooded With Shoppers Due To Diwali As Traffic Chokes Major Roads

Diwali Rush In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | FPJ Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City markets are bustling with Diwali shoppers. On the eve of Narak Chaturdashi on Sunday, customers thronged various parts of the city for Diwali shopping. Being the last Sunday before the festival, roads in major marketplaces were crowded since morning, and shopping continued late into the night.

Jalna Road, VIP Road, Pundliknagar Road, and Jalgaon Road witnessed heavy congestion, with traffic jams caused by the large number of vehicles. People continued shopping even on Monday, and pictures of crowded streets circulated widely. Traders expressed satisfaction with the turnout on Sunday and Monday, noting that although Diwali shopping had begun eight days earlier, the rush peaked on these two days.

Clothing stores, electronics outlets, and vehicle showrooms were packed with customers. Shop owners and attendants were busy serving buyers without a moment to spare. Traders added that Diwali bonuses received by salaried employees had boosted enthusiasm and spending, resulting in larger crowds in the markets.

Shopping frenzy was visible across Pundliknagar, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk, Beed Bypass Road, Avishkar Chowk, TV Centre Chowk, Garkheda area, Gulmandi, Paithan Road, Rangargalli, Kumbharwada, City Chowk, Shahgunj, Chelipura, Aurangpura, Padegaon, Cantonment, and other areas.

Clothes, electronic goods, mobile phones, decorative lights, Akash Deep lamps, footwear, sweets, Laxmi idols, brooms, and puja articles were among the most purchased items.