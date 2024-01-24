 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gutkha, Pan Masala Worth ₹13.68 Lakh Seized
The driver, identified as Amol Vibhishan Kale (34, resident of Teesgaon, Cidco Mahanagar), was arrested

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
The special squad of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police conducted a successful operation on Monday night, seizing banned gutkha and other items valued at ₹13.68 lakh at Nipani Phata.

Under the guidance of SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, the police squad had initiated a rigorous drive against illegal activities in the district, targeting gutkha sellers, bootleggers, and establishments involved in the illicit sale of liquor.

During their patrol on Monday night, the squad received information about a vehicle (MH20 FP 7277) transporting banned gutkha on the Solapur – Dhule Highway via Chite Pimpalgaon. The squad set up a trap at Nipani Phata and intercepted the vehicle, which was speeding from the direction of Chite Pimpalgaon. The driver initially attempted to evade the police but was eventually stopped near Gandheli Phata.

The driver, identified as Amol Vibhishan Kale (34, resident of Teesgaon, Cidco Mahanagar), was arrested. Upon inspection of the vehicle, the police discovered that the seats had been removed, and it contained 36 white-coloured bags with banned gutkha. The seized items included 1,890 bundles of Royal Tobacco (worth ₹1.23 lakh), 1,890 bundles of Hira Pan Masala (worth ₹2.45 lakh), and other articles, totalling ₹13.68 lakh. A case has been registered against Kale with the Chikalthana police station.

