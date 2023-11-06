Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gunthewari Property Owners Seek Concession, Present Memorandum To Ambadas Danve |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajingar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has imposed a mandatory requirement for residents to regularise their properties in the newly developed localities within the city. The Aurangabad Shahar Sangh Samiti has presented a memorandum to Ambadas Danve, the leader of the opposition of the Legislative Council, to raise concerns about the gunthewari scheme in the legislature.

Ashraf Pathan, the Chairman, along with Vice Chairman Amit Shaikh and Secretary Sajid Patel, expressed their dissatisfaction, stating, "The administration failed to take prompt action when these new localities were being established. Property owners in these areas are typically middle-class individuals who acquired plots and constructed houses with loans. Although the Gunthewari Scheme was introduced in 2020, the land reservations date back 20 to 30 years, and the administration has not made efforts to acquire these lands. Therefore, the outdated land reservations should be revoked, facilitating a smoother application process for the Gunthewari Scheme. Residents in impoverished slum areas should be granted concessions on Gunthewari fees."

A memorandum to this effect was submitted to the municipal commissioner in August, but no action has been taken. The committee officials also mentioned that a memorandum was presented to the chief minister during a recent cabinet meeting in the city, but no substantial progress has been made on this matter.

