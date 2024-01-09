Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: DPC Sanctions ₹1,000 Crore Proposed Plan For 2024-25 | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Planning Committee (DPC) on Monday sanctioned a proposed plan of ₹1,000 crore for undertaking various development works in the district for the financial year 2024-25. The Employment Guarantee, Hotriculture and District Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre directed the officers to spend the funds in the stipulated time frame.

The proposed draft for the expenditure on various development works worth ₹1,000 crore was tabled during the DPC meeting and the proposal was sanctioned. The expenses for the current financial 2024-25 year were increased by 78.57 per cent as compared to the financial year 2023-24.

The State Minority Affairs minister Abdul Sattar, Housing Minister Atul Save, Legislative Council leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLC Satish Chavan, MLA Udaysingh Rajput, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, DPC members Abhijeet Deshmukh, Swati Kolhe, Dnyaneshwar Dudhare, Pankaj Thombre, Sameet Sattar, District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth, ZP CEO Dr Vikas Meena, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, Resident District Collector Janardhan Vidhate, District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal and others were present.

Initially, the review of the expenses of the development plan for 2023-24 was taken. Out of the sanctioned plan of ₹560 crore for general development, the funds of ₹392.04 crore were available of which the development works worth ₹116.59 crore have been administrative sanction. The funds of ₹140.19 crore have been distributed by December end, of which ₹65.54 crore have been spent, the officers informed.

Similarly, out of the plan of ₹103 crore for the Scheduled Caste measures, ₹51.50 crore funds were made available. Out of which, the development works of ₹14.50 crore have been given administrative sanction. ₹9.11 crore were planned for Scheduled Tribal Area measures, of which ₹4.84 crore funds were sanctioned while the development works worth ₹5.37 crore were given administrative sanction. ₹2.41 crore have been distributed of which ₹1.98 crore have been spent.

The planned draft for the general development for 2024-25 was sanctioned during the DPC meeting. The government has given the limit of ₹457 crore and the demand of various departments was ₹1,340.70 crore. The proposed draft of ₹1,000 crore was sanctioned.

District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey made an introductory speech while District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal proposed a vote of thanks.