Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Traffic Police To Issue Automated Fines Using CCTV Surveillance For Traffic Violations | Freepik

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city traffic police will maintain vigilance through CCTV cameras in the Command and Control Cell (CCC) for two-wheelers and four-wheelers that breach traffic norms on city roads.

Riders and drivers who disregard traffic signals, ride without helmets and violate other traffic rules will be identified in the CCC, and fines will be issued to them at the address registered with the Regional Transport Office.

Under the guidance of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, the CS Smart City Development Corporation Ltd has implemented an automated system for issuing fines directly to residents for traffic violations. The city traffic police will benefit from this system, with a strict watch on city roads, as stated by Smart City Project Manager Faiz Ali.

A total of 150 CCTV cameras have been installed on city roads to monitor vehicle owners engaging in triple-seat riding on bikes, riding without helmets, and running red traffic lights. The system will identify vehicle numbers, and through the automated system, fines will be sent to their homes. The system is currently in the experimental phase and will soon be permanently implemented. It will operate automatically even when traffic police are not present on the roads, according to Ali.