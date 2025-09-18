Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU District Youth Festival Begins September 19 At Deogiri College | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's District Youth Festival will be held on September 19th and 20th at Deogiri College. About one thousand youth artists from 151 colleges will participate in the festival, informed Principal Dr. Ashok Tejankar.

Addressing the press conference, principal Dr. Ashok Tejankar said that preparations for the Youth Festival have been made under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Phulari and General Secretary of the MSP Board Satish Chavan. The festival will be inaugurated by Social Justice Minister and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsath on Friday (19th) at 09:30 am. Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Phulari will preside over the event. Members of the organization Trimbakrao Pathrikar and Rajendra More will be present on this occasion.

Student Development Board Director Dr. Kailas Ambhure, Vice Principal Dr. Ganesh Mohite, Dr. Ravi Patil, Prof. Arpana Taware, Dr. Sanjay Shinde and Prof. Manik Bhatane were present during the press meet.

The closing ceremony and prize distribution of the youth festival will be held on Saturday (20th) at 4 pm by renowned actress Smita Gondkar. Senior member of the organization Panditrao Harshe will preside over the event. On this occasion, members of the organization Hon. Dr. Aditya Yelikar and Hon. Vivek Jaiswal will be present. Elaborate preparations have been made for this festival. Principal Dr. Ashok Tejankar and Director Dr. Kailas Ambhure have appealed to the students and the public to attend this festival.

151 colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district are participating in the festival. A total of 985 artists will participate, including 412 boys and 571 girls. There are 204 team managers, 131 men and 103 women. There will be 20 art forms in five groups. After this festival, the Central Youth Festival of all four districts will be held on the university premises between 27th and 29th September, informed Director Dr. Kailash Ambhure.