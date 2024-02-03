Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anti-Encroachment Squad Halts Illegal Mobile Phone Tower Construction |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) anti-encroachment squad halted the ongoing work of an illegal mobile phone tower at Honajinagar on Jatwada Road on Friday.

A mobile phone tower was being erected on the house of Sandu Yadav Bakale at Honajinagar. The anti-encroachment squad received information about it. The officers checked whether Bakale had taken any permission for erecting the tower and found that the tower was being erected illegally without any permission from any authority.

The squad, led by Ashok Giri and others, conducted a raid on the house in the afternoon and seized the articles of the towers. It was known that the Indus Company was erecting the tower. However, the officers of the company have not come forward until now. Hence, the squad issued a notice to the house owner Bakale.

The officers also informed him that a case will be registered against him with the concerned police station under the Municipal Corporation Act.

The tower was being erected on an RCC platform measuring fifteen by ten feet. They seized the steel articles of the tower.

Later, the squad initiated action against the vegetable and fruit vendors on Jalna Road from Mukundwadi to the Airport. The hand carts of the vendors were seized. The officers took video footage of the vendors selling fruits and then warned them. The action was executed under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth, Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Devare by officers Ashok Giri, Savita Sonawane, and others.