Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AAP Demands 'Wet Drought' Declaration In Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) city wing has demanded to the Maharashtra Chief Minister through the Divisional Commissioner that a wet drought should be declared in the state soon and the affected farmers should be provided financial assistance immediately. A memorandum was submitted to the divisional commissioner on Wednesday.

The memorandum stated that heavy rains have lashed the entire state for the past two months. Crops on 17.85 lakh hectares of land in 30 districts have been affected. The farm soil has eroded due to the floods in lakes, rivers, nullahs and streams. Hence, the farmers have become entangled in the financial crisis.

The panchnamas of the losses of crops are not being done due to the apathy of the officers and the employees. As a result, proper evaluation of the losses would not be done. The farmers are worried about the pending bank loan instalments and the education of their children.

Hence, the government should pressurise the insurance companies and provide compensation to the farmers immediately. The recovery action from the banks should be stopped. Similarly, they should be provided additional seeds and fertilisers immediately.

The AAP government in Punjab has announced the assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers due to the flood situation. The similar help should be announced by the Maharashtra Government, the AAP party workers demanded.

The AAP delegation included state secretary Vaijnath Rathore, city president Syed Salauddin Nehri Idris Khan, Syed Farooq, Juber Khan, Sheikh Babu, Pasha Khan, Sanjay Nagre, Ganesh Chauhan, Sunil Khedkar, Siraj Khan, Shaikh Kaseem, Shaikh Imran, Faraz Khan and others.