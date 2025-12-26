 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3, Including 2 Women, Arrested With 31 Kg Marijuana Worth ₹9.42 Lakh
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3, Including 2 Women, Arrested With 31 Kg Marijuana Worth ₹9.42 Lakh

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cell of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police and the Karmad Police Station, in a joint action, arrested two women and a man who were trying to sell marijuana on Thursday evening. The police seized 31.411 kg of marijuana worth Rs 9.42 lakh, cash of Rs 74,450, and a motorcycle worth Rs 25,000, amounting to a total of Rs 10.41 lakh.

The NDPS cell received information that two women and a man were selling marijuana near Hotel Torna at Kumbhephal Shivar in Karmad. The police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused. They have been identified as Chandrakala alias Chandabai Sheshrao Pawar (52, Kumbhephal), Dhrupadabai Subhash Mohite (55, Kumbhephal), and Munir Khan Hayat Khan (Nandura, Buldhana).

A case has been registered against all the accused at the Karmad Police Station.

The police action was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional SP Annapurna Singh, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Puja Nagare, by PI Samratsingh Rajput, API Dinkar Gore, Vikram Deshmukh, Valmik Nikam, Shrimant Bhalerao, Dilip Chaure, Sopan Dakle, Shyam Dhawale, Shakul Bankar, Rahul Pagare, Ganesh Kharat, Sarla Kada, and others.

