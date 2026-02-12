Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 24 Booked After Mass Copying Detected During Class 12 Board Exam In Kannad | WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Twenty-four persons have been booked after a mass copying incident came to light during the class 12 examination conducted by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at Rashtriya Ucchamadhyamik Vidyalaya in Jaitapur, Kannad Taluka. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The class 12 examination began on Feb 10. On the first day, during the English paper, mass copying was detected at the Jaitapur centre, raising questions about the precautions taken by the board to ensure a copy-free examination.

The English paper began at 1.20pm. A flying squad, including Education Officer Ashwini Latkar and other officials, conducted a surprise visit to Rashtriya Vidyalaya. A total of 331 students had registered at the centre, of whom 327 were present. The examination was conducted in 14 halls.

During the inspection, the squad found solved answers on students’ mobile phones along with nine Xerox copies of handwritten answers. Examination of the CCTV footage revealed that some invigilators were allegedly assisting students in copying answers onto their answer sheets. Identical answers were found in several answer sheets. The squad informed District Collector Deelip Swami about the incident.

Following a detailed inquiry, 24 persons have been booked, including 13 staff members of the school, five staff members of Rashtriya Prathamik Vidyalaya, Hatnoor, two from New High School, Debhegaon, and four Zilla Parishad employees. The process to suspend the invigilators and members of the sitting squad is underway, sources said.

The action was initiated on the orders of District Vigilance Committee Chairman Swami, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Board Chairman Nandkumar Bedse and Anil Sable.