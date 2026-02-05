 Chhatrapati Half Marathon–2026 To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
The marathon will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2026, with the flag-off scheduled for 6 am. Participants from different age groups will be able to take part, as organisers have created separate race categories for children, youth, and adults

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the city will host the Chhatrapati Half Marathon–2026, an event aimed at promoting health awareness, encouraging a strong sporting culture among the youth, and fostering broader social consciousness. The marathon is being jointly organised by Global Human Rights Trust (GHRT), Youth Sports Academy, and Rajmudra Krida Mandal, with the objective of combining fitness with social responsibility.

The marathon will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2026, with the flag-off scheduled for 6 am. Participants from different age groups will be able to take part, as organisers have created separate race categories for children, youth, and adults. The event will feature a 3-kilometre run for children, a 5-kilometre run for youth, and a 10-kilometre run for adults, ensuring inclusivity and wide participation across age groups. All registered runners will receive commemorative T-shirts, while winners will be awarded six cash prizes across various categories to encourage competitive spirit.

The marathon route has been carefully planned to cover prominent locations in the city. It will start and conclude at the Divisional Sports Complex, passing through Dargah Chowk, Ropale Hospital, Amarpreet Chowk, Akashvani, and Seven Hills, offering runners a well-monitored and scenic course.

Divisional Deputy Director of Sports Shekhar Patil will be present as the chief guest, along with several dignitaries, sports administrators, and social activists from different fields.

Speaking about future initiatives, Vinayak Sarwade, Mamta Hiwale, Chandrakant Gaikwad, and Suraj Aher said that GHRT plans to extend financial assistance to rural and grassroots athletes through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The organisation also aims to establish dedicated sports schools for tribal and underprivileged communities, with a long-term vision of nurturing talent from the grassroots level and creating sustainable opportunities in sports.

