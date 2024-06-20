Check Out Feeder Bus Route, Fare, Time Table From Ramwadi Metro Station To World Trade Centre, Gera Commerzone Junction, EON IT Park In Kharadi | Sourced

In order to provide easy access to commuters, Maha Metro, in collaboration with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), has launched a feeder bus service from Ramwadi Metro Station to World Trade Centre, Gera Commerzone Junction, and EON IT Park in Kharadi.

- पुणे मेट्रोच्या रामवाडी मेट्रो स्थानक ते वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर, गेरा कॉमर्स झोन जंक्शन आणि ईओएन आयटी पार्क-खराडी या मार्गावर पुणे मेट्रोआणि पीएमपीएमएल यांच्या समन्वयातून बस सेवेचा शुभारंभ



- Feeder Bus Service Launched from Pune Metro Ramwadi Station to World Trade Centre and EON… pic.twitter.com/NH9IE1hfoY — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) June 19, 2024

The buses will run every 30 minutes and cover areas including Vadgaon Sheri, Viman Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Kharadi Bypass and more, spanning approximately 7km from the Ramwadi station, which is the last metro station on the route.

Pune Metro introduces the Integrated Feeder Bus Service!



Travel seamlessly from Ramwadi Metro Station to WTC, Gera Commerzone Junction& EON IT Park - Kharadi.



Check out the bus route, stops, fare chart, and timetable for a smooth ride.



🚇 #PuneMetro - Making your journey… pic.twitter.com/guUoBMm4DG — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) June 19, 2024

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro, stated, "This feeder bus service will greatly benefit the residents of Chandan Nagar, Viman Nagar, Kharadi, and the employees working in the IT parks in these areas, providing them with convenient access to the Ramwadi Metro station. This initiative is crucial in establishing 'first to last mile connectivity' and promoting public transport."

Archana Limaye, a commuter, said, "I work at EON IT Park. I have been using metro services from the day it started, and now with this feeder service, it has become very convenient to travel. Besides, it is cost-effective too. I am very happy with this service and I am also quite sure that I'll use it every day."

Madhav Karandikar, another commuter, said, "Our long-awaited wish has come true. We wanted the feeder bus service from EON IT Park to Ramwadi station for a long time. The bus is also air-conditioned so its not a problem in summer too."

The first bus from Ramwadi station departs at 7:30am, while the last bus from EON IT Park leaves at 9:30pm.

Meanwhile, after the inauguration of the route from Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 this year, the number of passengers has continuously increased. In June 2024, the daily ridership crossed 90,000, with an average of 93,198 passengers travelling by metro daily and generating an average income of ₹14,73,648.

The response of Pune residents to the metro is encouraging, as it helps to reduce vehicular congestion and pollution in the city.

Currently, out of the 33.2 km route of Pune Metro, 29.58 km has been completed, and work on the remaining 3.62 km is progressing rapidly. This remaining section is expected to be opened to passengers within the next two to three months.