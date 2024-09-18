Chaos at Pune University: Group of Boys Allegedly Attack Two Female and One Male Student During Ganesh Visarjan Procession | sppu.digitaluniversity

Chaos erupted after a group of boys allegedly thrashed two female students and a male student during the Ganesh idol immersion procession on September 17 at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus.

Reportedly, clashes broke out when one of the Ganpati Mandal boys, who was dancing during the procession, inappropriately touched a girl. When confronted, the other boys began to hoot and make lewd comments. In response, the girl and her friend slapped the boy, which escalated into a fight. After a heated argument, the group of boys attacked both girls and a boy who was supporting them.

Read Also Pune: SPPU Invites Applications for 133 Assistant Professor Positions Across Various Departments

Students speak up

Akshay Kamble, National Student Congress, said, “The violence happening against students at the university is deeply condemnable. This isn’t the first time such incidents have occurred. On behalf of the National Student Congress, we strongly oppose and denounce all forms of violence on campus. We will be organizing a serious protest soon if this continues. The acting registrar should resign immediately. Instead of launching schemes like the 'Ladki Bahini Yojana,' the state urgently needs a 'Surakshit Bahini Yojana' to ensure the safety of women."

Another student, Shiva Barole, a member of ABVP, said, “We have a female registrar, yet females on campus are not safe. This is shameful.”

When the Free Press Journal reached out to SPPU's Officiating Registrar, Jyoti Bhakare, she did not respond to calls or messages.

No FIR yet

Advocate Akshay Dahifale wrote a letter to the Chaturshringi police station regarding the incident. After receiving no response, he sent an email to the Pune Commissioner's office.

“I went to the police station and asked PI Patil madam to file the complaint letter, yet no investigation has been initiated,” Dahifale stated.

“The girls were scared and didn’t go to the police station, but I submitted the complaint. Nothing has been done. This case involves a crime against women, so the victim doesn’t have to file the complaint; it’s the police’s duty to investigate and check if any pressure has been put on the girls,” added Dahifale.

When contacted, Chaturshringi police officials stated that they had not received any complaint and had no information about the case.