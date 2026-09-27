'Cannot Expect Noise To Reduce When DJs Are Permitted': Vidyanand Bapat Questions Administration After Prolonged Ganesh Visarjan In Pune | Video Screengrab

Pune: Anti-noise activist Vidyanand Bapat has criticised the administration for permitting high-volume sound systems during the Ganesh Visarjan processions in Pune, saying such permissions undermine the authorities’ moral and administrative authority to enforce noise restrictions. His remarks came after the immersion processions continued for more than 33 hours, with loud music and processions causing disturbance at several locations.

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Bapat said the administration should have considered the consequences before granting permissions for the use of DJs and other sound systems in public spaces.

“Because permission has been granted for this foolishness, the moral authority to tell them to keep the decibel levels under control is lost right there. By moral right, I mean moral authority. Therefore, this consideration should have been made while granting the permissions themselves,” he said.

Questioning the basis for allowing loudspeakers, musical instruments and processions during festivals, Bapat said permissions could not be treated as a justification for unrestricted use of sound systems or obstruction of public roads. He said, “Once you grant permission for this foolishness, does that mean that in an open public space you can play loudspeakers or instruments such as dhol-tasha simply because it is a festival? Or can you take out processions that block roads simply because it is a festival?”

Bapat also said that the enforcement of the existing midnight-to-6am restriction on loud noise was visible to some extent, as much of the disturbance stopped after midnight. However, he argued that citizens now needed protection from excessive noise throughout the day.

“At least the 12 midnight to 6am rule, which had been enforced for several years, was being implemented to some extent. Even last night, after midnight, most of the disturbance had stopped. Now, it is necessary for citizens to have this restriction extended and enforced for 24 hours,” Bapat said.

His comments came as the prolonged immersion processions continued through the city, including areas such as Alka Chowk and the Peth areas of Pune. Police personnel were also seen using sound-protection headphones amid the high noise levels.

Bapat rejected the suggestion that his campaign had resulted in a significant reduction in noise during this year’s festivities. He said, “No, no. It was not possible for it to have an impact on these festival-goers. Because, as the saying goes, ‘Lathiche bhoot baatanni manat nahi’ — those who only understand force do not listen to reason.”

He added that while noise continued in several areas, citizens had become more vocal through social media and other platforms.

“In Peth areas, I did not notice any difference whatsoever. And now, because of social media, citizens can speak openly everywhere. Wherever you look, whether on WhatsApp or other social media platforms, citizens are extremely worried,” Bapat said.

He also pointed to traffic disruption caused by the prolonged processions, saying citizens continued to face inconvenience. “Even now, television channels are showing that processions are continuing. Traffic is being obstructed. Ola and Uber cabs cannot be booked. And there is tremendous noise and disturbance everywhere. From the citizens’ point of view, there has been no difference,” he said.

On enforcement, Bapat said authorities should act immediately when violations are detected instead of taking action after the festival. He argued that sound equipment should be seized when decibel limits are visibly exceeded and legal action should follow.

Bapat said, “If you can see on the spot that the decibel limit has been exceeded, then if there was a genuine intention to take action, you should have acted on the spot. You should have immediately stopped it there and then.”

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Bapat also criticised the use of his photographs and AI-generated visuals during the processions. A large screen displaying an AI-generated video targeting him was seen during the festivities. Bapat said legal action should be considered if such material violated the law.

“AI-generated material could be created to target me and legal action will be taken if such content violated the law,” he said.

He described the mocking of him by some festival participants as a consequence of the permissions granted to them. “This is the arrogance of the festival-goers — the arrogance that comes from having permission,” Bapat said, adding that the behaviour changed when restrictions were actually enforced.

Bapat maintained that his campaign was not directed against religious celebrations but against excessive noise and inconvenience caused to other citizens. He called for sustained public awareness and stricter enforcement beyond the Ganeshotsav period. “We need to eradicate this problem from its roots. Even if I am alone at the police station today, the work will continue. This entire issue needs to be addressed through awareness, and that is the work that needs to be undertaken now,” he said.

He further said that the campaign would continue after Ganeshotsav, focusing on awareness and legal enforcement rather than remaining restricted to the festival period.