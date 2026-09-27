Pune University Suspends ₹10 Mess Fee Hike Amid Drought, Plans Exam Fee Waiver For Students From Affected Talukas | Sourced

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has suspended the proposed ₹10 hike in mess and dining hall rates, following objections from students and student organisations and in view of the prevailing drought situation in Maharashtra. The university has also initiated steps to review food quality and the functioning of dining-related committees, while considering a proposal to waive examination fees for students from drought-affected talukas.

The decisions were taken at the SPPU Management Council meeting held on September 26, after students and various organisations raised objections to changes made to dining hall rates under a university circular issued on September 17.

According to university officials, the proposed increase in mess rates will not be implemented from next month and will remain suspended, considering the drought situation in the state. The decision is aimed at preventing an additional financial burden on students during the prevailing circumstances.

Alongside the withdrawal of the hike, the university has decided to ensure that the move does not affect the quality of food served to students. A committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of Dr Joshna Ekbote, a Management Council member, to recommend necessary measures for maintaining food quality and improving the functioning of dining facilities.

Sangeeta Jagtap has also been appointed as a member of the committee. The panel will examine issues concerning the dining facilities and suggest measures to maintain an appropriate balance between affordable meals and food quality.

The university has further decided to reconstitute all existing committees associated with dining facilities, including the Dining Hall Committee and Quality Control Committee. The scope of work, responsibilities and functioning of these committees will be determined on the basis of recommendations made by Dr Ekbote’s committee.

The university has also appealed to students to suspend their agitation and cooperate with the administration in view of the decisions taken by the Management Council.

On the other hand, welcoming the withdrawal of the proposed hike, Abhishek Shelkar, president of the University Student Struggle Action Committee (SPPU Unit) and a member of the SPPU Mess Quality Control Committee, said, “The withdrawal of the ₹10 mess fee hike is a significant victory of the organised struggle of the students. The Management Council finally had to take cognisance of the demands consistently raised by various student organisations, student representatives and students. Affordable and quality food is the right of the students. Our struggle will continue in the future on the issues of quality, quantity of food and other student-welfare issues.”

In another student-centric decision, the university is also set to consider waiving examination fees for students from drought-affected talukas for the upcoming examinations. The decision will be taken in accordance with the State Government’s policy concerning students from drought-affected areas.

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The proposed examination fee waiver is intended to provide financial relief to eligible students and their families affected by the drought situation.