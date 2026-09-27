Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 2 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Tempo Rams Into Another, Triggering Three-Vehicle Crash | Representational Image

A three-vehicle accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Borghat on Saturday afternoon after an Eicher tempo rammed into another Eicher tempo travelling ahead, which then hit a container parked on the side of the road. Two people died on the spot and another was seriously injured.

The first collision occurred within the limits of Dheku village in Borghat, while the second impact took place near the Missing Link around 2 pm.

According to police, Eicher tempo (KA 52 B 5089), driven by Sandeep Koli, 36, a resident of Kumbhoj in Kolhapur, was carrying a Fevicol-like chemical from Kolhapur towards Mumbai. When the tempo reached a steep descent in the Dheku village limits, Koli reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into an Eicher tempo (MH 51 C 7533) travelling ahead. The second tempo then crashed into a container (NL 01 Q 1264) parked on the roadside, resulting in the three-vehicle accident.

Both tempo drivers died on the spot, while another person sustained serious injuries.

After receiving information about the accident, personnel from the Borghat Highway Police, the IIB team and members of the HELP Foundation reached the spot. The injured persons trapped inside the tempo and container were rescued and shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment.

The first Eicher tempo was carrying a Fevicol-like chemical, while the second tempo was carrying cardboard and the container was transporting Honda cars. Some of the chemical spilled onto the expressway following the collision, forcing police to temporarily halt Mumbai-bound traffic.

The three damaged vehicles were subsequently removed to the side of the expressway with the help of cranes, following which traffic was restored.

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