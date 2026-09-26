Samruddhi Expressway Tragedy: Couple, 3-Year-Old Child Killed After Mahindra XUV Rams Into Moving Container Truck | Representational Image

A man, his wife and their three-year-old child lost their lives in a fatal road accident on the Samruddhi Expressway on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The family was travelling from Nashik towards Jalna in a Mahindra XUV when their vehicle reportedly crashed into the rear of a moving container truck.

The collision took place on the Verul–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar section of the Samruddhi Expressway.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage, with its front end badly crushed, the windshield shattered and the bonnet severely damaged.

The deceased have been identified as Pratik Ramkisan Jagdale and his wife, Shreya Rajendra Pandey. The identity of their three-year-old child has not yet been revealed.

Preliminary findings suggest that Jagdale, who was behind the wheel, may have dozed off while driving, resulting in the vehicle crashing into the container truck.

The accident led to a disruption on the expressway. After being alerted, a Quick Response Team arrived at the location and retrieved the bodies.

Daulatabad police have filed a case and launched an investigation to determine the precise circumstances that resulted in the crash.

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