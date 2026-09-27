Pune FDA Seizes ₹28.53 Lakh Worth Of Food Stock; 7 Licences Suspended, Banned Tobacco Worth ₹1.98 Lakh Seized | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on food adulteration and violations during the festive rush, seizing food products worth ₹28,53,867 on suspicion of adulteration and label violations across the Pune division between September 22 and 24.

The three-day drive also resulted in the suspension of licences of seven hotels, restaurants and bakeries for major violations of food safety norms. In a separate action, the FDA seized banned gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco worth ₹1,98,968, registered four FIRs, sealed five establishments and arrested five persons.

The action was undertaken as part of the ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign launched by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The operation was conducted across Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur districts, particularly targeting establishments dealing in khava, mawa, sweets, dairy products and other food items witnessing increased demand during the festive season.

According to DV Bhogawade, Joint Commissioner, Pune Division, FDA, officials raided 17 establishments during the drive where adulteration was suspected and label defects or misbranding were detected.

On September 22, FDA officials raided M/s Agarwal Dairy, Hadapsar, and seized 17.5 kg of ghee and medium-fat paneer worth ₹11,200. At M/s Om Trading Company, Pokale Vasti, Bibwewadi, officials seized 355 kg of khoya and medium-fat paneer worth ₹1,24,700. At M/s New Laxmi Sweets, Paud, Mulshi, 18 kg of pedha modak and low-fat paneer worth ₹5,940 was seized.

In Solapur, M/s Abheer Enterprises, Adarsh Nagar, was found with 53 litres of kewara water and rose water worth ₹7,920, which was seized.

The action continued on September 23, when five establishments in Pune district were raided. At M/s Jijau Dairy, Gajanan Nagar, Pimple Gurav, 13 kg of khava worth ₹5,940 was seized. M/s Rajdhani Sweets, Bibvewadi, was found with 138 kg of sonekke and cow ghee worth ₹93,691.

One of the largest seizures in Pune was reported at M/s Meldona Godown, Gangadham Road, Bibwewadi, where 1,300 kg of sonpapdi worth ₹4.16 lakh was seized. At M/s Bhairnath Khava Kendra, Taluka Ambegaon, officials seized 404 kg of khava, paneer, ghee and cream worth ₹1,70,420. At M/s Dadus Food Pvt Ltd, 404 kg of khava and butter worth ₹9,76,370 was seized.

In Kolhapur district, M/s Vardhaman Dry Fruits, Ichalkaranji, was raided on September 23, resulting in the seizure of 15 kg of almonds worth ₹40,300.

On September 24, the FDA continued its inspections across the three districts. In Solapur, M/s Gitashri Industry, Taluka Mohol, was found with 42 kg of cow ghee worth ₹25,493, while M/s Bikaner Mithai Bhandi, Akkalkot, Taluka Malshiras, had 50 kg of sweet mawa and gulab jamun worth ₹13,650.

In Kolhapur, officials seized 40 kg of malai paneer worth ₹17,000 from M/s Godhade Dairy Farm & Milk Products, Taluka Kagal, and 558 kg of bhadang worth ₹2,01,600 from M/s Amba Bhadang, Taluka Shirol.

In Pune, M/s Roshani Dairy, Yerawada, had 20 kg of khava worth ₹10,000 seized. At M/s Abha Dairy, Taluka Khed, officials seized 1,258 kg of khava and medium-fat paneer worth ₹4,12,300. M/s Pradeep Sweets Pvt Ltd, Chinchwad, was found with 294 kg of farsan and salted potato wafers worth ₹1,56,800, while M/s Rupam Sweets, Kasai Market, Karve Nagar, had 20 kg of modak and pedha worth ₹12,640 seized.

Seven food licences suspended

In a parallel drive against food safety violations, the FDA suspended the licences of seven establishments with immediate effect for major violations of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, citing public health concerns.

The establishments are Jai Malhar Bakery, Sangvi; Bikaner Sweets, Junnar; Hotel Sai Niketan, Phugewadi; Dadus Food, Balewadi; Krishna Super Market, Sangvi; Soham Basundi, Dakshin Solapur; and Shivray Foods, Akurdi.

At Hotel Sai Niketan and Krishna Super Market, officials also reported unhygienic conditions and pest infestation, including cockroaches.

Four FIRs over banned tobacco products

Separately, FDA teams inspected five establishments and seized gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco worth ₹1,98,968. Four FIRs were registered, five establishments were sealed and five persons were arrested in connection with the action.

The FDA has appealed to manufacturers and food businesses not to use vegetable fat or other adulterants in milk and milk products. Consumers have also been urged to remain vigilant about food quality and hygiene during the festive season.