Pune VIDEO: Naked Youth Creates Chaos On Paud Road, Damages Vehicle; Handed Over To Police | Video Screengrab

Pune: A bizarre incident created panic and disrupted traffic movement on the Paud Ghat road in Mulshi taluka of Pune district on Saturday after a naked youth allegedly attempted to stop passing vehicles and damaged a car.

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The incident occurred at around 11 am on Saturday, June 13. According to eyewitnesses, the man, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, was seen standing in the middle of the busy ghat road. He reportedly ran around in an erratic manner and tried to block vehicles travelling through the stretch, causing confusion among motorists.

As traffic slowed down, the situation worsened when the youth allegedly climbed onto a car and smashed its sunroof, leaving the vehicle damaged. The incident led to a traffic jam in the ghat section, with several vehicles stranded for some time as motorists struggled to navigate through the chaos.

Local residents and commuters gathered at the spot, while some attempted to prevent the youth from causing further damage. Members of the Disaster Management Committee, including Pramod Balkawade, Dnyaneshwar Akhade and Vishal Raut, reached the scene and intervened.

The trio managed to restrain the youth and bring the situation under control. He was later handed over to officials from the Paud Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) for further action.

The exact reason behind the youth’s behaviour remains unclear. Police are expected to investigate the incident and ascertain whether he was suffering from any mental health issues or was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident, though the vehicle sustained damage and traffic movement was affected for a considerable period.