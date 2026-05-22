Pune VIDEO: Drunken Detection Branch Personnel Create Ruckus, Assault Citizens On Road | Video Screengrabs

A shocking incident involving alleged misconduct by police personnel has surfaced in Pune, where officers attached to the Detection Branch and Zero policing units were reportedly seen creating chaos under the influence of alcohol.

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According to eyewitnesses, the intoxicated policemen allegedly assaulted several citizens on the road, creating panic in the area. The situation escalated after a Zomato delivery boy was allegedly beaten up by the officers, following which local residents gathered at the spot and raised slogans against the police personnel.

The incident led to tension in the locality for some time, prompting the deployment of a police mobile van at the scene to control the situation.

A video showing the policemen allegedly assaulting a man while under the influence of alcohol has also surfaced, triggering outrage among citizens on social media.

Locals have demanded strict action against the concerned police personnel. However, allegations have also emerged that complaints against the officers are not being officially registered at the police station.

The viral video has raised serious concerns, with many questioning how the very protectors of law appeared to turn into violators themselves.