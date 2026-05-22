Woman In Live-In Relationship Attacked With Acid-Like Chemical In Pune, Accused Arrested In Karnataka: 'I Will Not Let You Belong To Anyone Else' | Representative Image

A shocking acid-like chemical attack on a young woman and her friend in Pune has created panic in the city. Pune Police have arrested the accused from Hubballi in Karnataka after launching a massive search operation, officials said on Friday.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that anger over the woman refusing to stay with the accused led to the attack.

The incident took place around 2am on May 20 in the Tadiwala Road area of Pune. The 21-year-old victim and her male friend work at a hotel in the city. Police said the two were returning home after work when the accused intercepted them on the road.

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The arrested accused has been identified as Shriram Madhu Savner (30), originally from Madhya Pradesh. According to police, the woman had refused to live with the accused and was staying in a live-in relationship with her friend, which allegedly enraged him.

During the confrontation, the accused allegedly threatened the woman, saying, “If you do not stay with me, I will not let you belong to anyone else.”

Police said the accused then threw a highly inflammable chemical substance from a plastic container on the woman. She suffered serious injuries to her neck, back and both legs in the attack. Her friend, who tried to rescue her, was also injured after being attacked by the accused.

After carrying out the attack, the accused fled from the spot, taking advantage of the darkness. However, due to the seriousness of the crime, Pune Police and the Crime Branch immediately launched an investigation.

Using technical surveillance and local intelligence, police traced the accused to Hubballi in Karnataka and arrested him. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact nature of the chemical used in the attack.

The incident has sparked outrage in Pune, with citizens demanding strict action against the accused. Police officials said appropriate charges have been registered, and further legal action is being taken.