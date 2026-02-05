 CanKids KidsCan Holds ‘Cycle For Gold’ Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Raise Childhood Cancer Awareness
Cyclists from various cycling clubs, along with students and citizens, took part in the event to spread the message of “Dhishum dhishum to Cancer” and emphasise the importance of daily fitness to stay healthy

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CanKids KidsCan, a national institution working in the field of childhood cancer, in association with the Government of Maharashtra’s School Education and Sports Department, organised the ‘Cycle for Gold’ (CFG) project to create awareness about cancer in children on Wednesday. More than 100 cyclists participated in the event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Cyclists from various cycling clubs, along with students and citizens, took part in the event to spread the message of “Dhishum dhishum to Cancer” and emphasise the importance of daily fitness to stay healthy.

The cycling drive started from Hanuman Tekdi and culminated at Bibi Ka Maqbara. Awareness about cancer and its treatment was created through the campaign.

Principal Secretary of the School Education and Sports Department Ranjeet Singh Deol said CFG is a community-based, all-India-level project that gives the message of physical fitness, mental health and social responsibility.

CanKids KidsCan CEO Vaibhav Dayal said the organisation has been working since 2010 and has an agreement with the Government of Maharashtra in the health sector. He said the organisation also runs a special Can School. Through the ‘Change for Childhood Cancer’ initiative, he said, the organisation works for financial security and to increase the percentage of cures. He added that CFG aims to complete 6 lakh kilometres of cycling and collect Rs3 crore.

Government Cancer Hospital CEO Dr Arvind Gaikwad and Dr Vijay Vyayhare flagged off the cycle rally. Headmasters, teachers, students and citizens were present in large numbers.

