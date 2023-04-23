BRO flags off bike rally from Rangreth, to collect samples for Pune memorial |

The Border Roads Organisation flagged off a bike rally from Rangreth in Srinagar to promote unity and pay tribute to its slain personnel.

The rally will culminate at the south portal of Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway before transporting collected water and plant varieties to Pune for the 64th raising day of BRO next month. A memorial is being set up in Pune, and the saplings collected during the rally will be used there.

During the event, Major Udhay Mishra, a participant, stated that the event was organised for the people who worked away from home and sacrificed life for the country.

"We are sending saplings of plant and clay to Pune to make the memorial site. Youth should also take part in such events to be active," he said.

Another participant in the rally, Jaseep Singh said that the rally was organised to celebrate the BRO day and urged the youth to stand with the development of Kashmir.

Brig. Saket Singh (Chief Engineer Project Beacon BRO) highlighted adventure as a very important and effective tool for an organisation.

"The event was organised to keep morale and motivation high. With the motto of unity and appreciation for the efforts of people who sacrificed themselves for the country, they collected water from every river, saplings of plants and clay to send to pune for the memorial site," he said.

On this occasion, senior officers of the Border Roads organization were also present. Around 8 bikers from the Border Roads Organization (BRO) took part in Ekta Shradhanjali Abhiyan' motorcycle rally.