 Bopdev Ghat Gang rape case: Pune Court Remands Accused to Police Custody till Oct 15
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBopdev Ghat Gang rape case: Pune Court Remands Accused to Police Custody till Oct 15

Bopdev Ghat Gang rape case: Pune Court Remands Accused to Police Custody till Oct 15

The man was arrested on Friday morning, eight days after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men on the night of October 3 in the Bopdev Ghat area on the outskirts of the city during an outing with a male friend. The assailants beat up her friend too.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Bopdev Ghat Gang rape case: Pune Court Remands Accused to Police Custody till Oct 15 | FPJ Photo

A court on Saturday remanded a 28-year-old man arrested in the Pune gang rape case to police custody till October 15.

The man was arrested on Friday morning, eight days after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men on the night of October 3 in the Bopdev Ghat area on the outskirts of the city during an outing with a male friend. The assailants beat up her friend too.

"The man was remanded in police custody till October 15 after he was produced before the court today. We are conducting further investigation," a police official said.

Read Also
Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: CCTV Footage Shows 3 Accused Buying Liquor Just Hours Before Crime In...
article-image

Accused is a history-sheeter

FPJ Shorts
'He Earned The Love Of Billions': Harsh Goenka Reminisces Ratan Tata Richness Beyond Numbers
'He Earned The Love Of Billions': Harsh Goenka Reminisces Ratan Tata Richness Beyond Numbers
Aditi Rao Hydari Dazzles In Tarun Tahiliani's OTT Collection At Lakme Fashion Week 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari Dazzles In Tarun Tahiliani's OTT Collection At Lakme Fashion Week 2024
'Not The Right Move': Ex-Ferrari Boss Unhappy With Signing Of Lewis Hamilton
'Not The Right Move': Ex-Ferrari Boss Unhappy With Signing Of Lewis Hamilton
Security Beefed Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence After Baba Siddique's Killing (VIDEO)
Security Beefed Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence After Baba Siddique's Killing (VIDEO)

The accused, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lives in the Undri area of Pune city. A history-sheeter, he has multiple cases of robbery registered against him in Pune district, according to police.

Police are yet to trace two other men, who also had a criminal record in theft cases, involved in the gang rape.

About 700 police personnel were deployed to identify and trace the culprits, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said while congratulating police for the success.

Police had also declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the culprits. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's Punit Balan Group and Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti Host Dussehra Mahotsav 2024 in...

Pune's Punit Balan Group and Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti Host Dussehra Mahotsav 2024 in...

Bopdev Ghat Gang rape case: Pune Court Remands Accused to Police Custody till Oct 15

Bopdev Ghat Gang rape case: Pune Court Remands Accused to Police Custody till Oct 15

Marathi Classical Language: How Social Media Is Celebrating Language And Culture In The Digital Age

Marathi Classical Language: How Social Media Is Celebrating Language And Culture In The Digital Age

Pune: Maha Govt’s ₹1,400 Crore GST Dues Leave PMC Struggling With Financial Deficit, Impacting...

Pune: Maha Govt’s ₹1,400 Crore GST Dues Leave PMC Struggling With Financial Deficit, Impacting...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Boost For MVA Govt As Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Calls For...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Boost For MVA Govt As Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Calls For...