Bopdev Ghat Gang rape case: Pune Court Remands Accused to Police Custody till Oct 15 | FPJ Photo

A court on Saturday remanded a 28-year-old man arrested in the Pune gang rape case to police custody till October 15.

The man was arrested on Friday morning, eight days after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men on the night of October 3 in the Bopdev Ghat area on the outskirts of the city during an outing with a male friend. The assailants beat up her friend too.

"The man was remanded in police custody till October 15 after he was produced before the court today. We are conducting further investigation," a police official said.

Accused is a history-sheeter

The accused, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lives in the Undri area of Pune city. A history-sheeter, he has multiple cases of robbery registered against him in Pune district, according to police.

Police are yet to trace two other men, who also had a criminal record in theft cases, involved in the gang rape.

About 700 police personnel were deployed to identify and trace the culprits, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said while congratulating police for the success.

Police had also declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the culprits.