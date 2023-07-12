Bihar Guv To Launch New Head Office Of Lokmanya Society Today 

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar will inaugurate the relocated new head office of Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-op Society Ltd at Law College Road in Pune. The event, scheduled for 7 pm, will witness the presence of Kiran Thakur, founder president of "Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-op Society Ltd," and Sushil Jadhav, head of Pune Division.

With a network of 213 branches in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Delhi, Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-op Society Ltd has garnered the trust of depositors, account holders, and members. Recognizing the expanding business operations in Maharashtra, the society has relocated its headquarters to a grand building on Law College Road in Pune.

Operating under the principles of a movement run by the people for the people, Lokmanya Society strives to serve the general public in the cooperative sector. Through a range of attractive investment schemes and multipurpose services, the society has gained national-level recognition and become a trusted brand, supported by the public's confidence.

Sushil Jadhav, Pune Divisional Chief Manager of Lokmanya, has extended an invitation to depositors, account holders, members, well-wishers, and citizens of Pune to attend the program in large numbers. The inauguration of the new head office marks an important milestone for the society, highlighting its commitment to providing exceptional financial services and fostering public trust.